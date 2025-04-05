Chapel Down Group (LON:CDGP) Releases Earnings Results

Chapel Down Group (LON:CDGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.76) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Chapel Down Group had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Chapel Down Group Trading Up 1.4 %

LON CDGP opened at GBX 37 ($0.48) on Friday. Chapel Down Group has a 12 month low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 82 ($1.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.80. The stock has a market cap of £63.46 million, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Chapel Down Group

In other Chapel Down Group news, insider Michael Alan Spencer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,929.82). 61.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chapel Down Group Company Profile

Chapel Down is England’s leading and largest wine producer with an award-winning range of sparkling and still wines.

The largest producer in the UK

Chapel Down owns, leases and sources from 1,023 acres (414 ha) of vineyards in South East England, of which 750 acres (304 ha) are currently fully mature, making it the largest wine producer in the UK.

