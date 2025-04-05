Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.65 ($0.14), with a volume of 1298899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of £28.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.53.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.

