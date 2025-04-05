C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
C&F Financial Stock Down 1.7 %
CFFI stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $191.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.33. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 11.67%.
Insider Activity at C&F Financial
Institutional Trading of C&F Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than C&F Financial
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.