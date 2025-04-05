Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,569.38 ($20.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,525 ($19.67). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,535.19 ($19.80), with a volume of 62,669 shares changing hands.
Cerillion Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £432.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,564.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,697.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
Cerillion Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.
Cerillion Company Profile
Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.
Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cerillion
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.