Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,569.38 ($20.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,525 ($19.67). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,535.19 ($19.80), with a volume of 62,669 shares changing hands.

Cerillion Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £432.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,564.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,697.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Cerillion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Cerillion Company Profile

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

