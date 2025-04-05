Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 3041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays cut Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
