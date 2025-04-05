Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 3041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Barclays cut Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

