Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$125.02 and traded as low as C$110.43. Celestica shares last traded at C$117.93, with a volume of 573,402 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from C$72.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$96.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$148.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$124.61. The stock has a market cap of C$7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.50, for a total transaction of C$1,307,181.11. Also, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.77, for a total transaction of C$723,030.57. Insiders sold 132,714 shares of company stock worth $23,276,319 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

