Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Stock Price Down 11.8% – What’s Next?

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 5,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 50,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

