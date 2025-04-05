CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Eileen Schloss Sells 27,478 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2025

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCSGet Free Report) Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,493.40. This trade represents a 50.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eileen Schloss also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 21st, Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $305,813.90.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 426.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

