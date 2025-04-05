CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Eileen Schloss Sells 27,478 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,493.40. This trade represents a 50.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eileen Schloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $305,813.90.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 426.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

