Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $167.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $166.76 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.80 and its 200-day moving average is $189.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.8556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.