Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.59 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.08). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 84.34 ($1.09), with a volume of 624,848 shares traded.

Card Factory Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £283.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.22.

Card Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.