Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Raised to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Down 11.6 %

About Capstone Copper

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.11. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.98 and a 52-week high of C$11.51.

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.