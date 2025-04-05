Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,456 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $50,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of COF opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

