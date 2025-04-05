CanAlaska Uranium (CVE:CVV) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of CanAlaska Uranium (CVE:CVV – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cormark raised shares of CanAlaska Uranium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
In other CanAlaska Uranium news, Senior Officer Peter George Dasler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$42,500.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Gay purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$56,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $51,675.
