CanAlaska Uranium (CVE:CVV) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of CanAlaska Uranium (CVE:CVV – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of CanAlaska Uranium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CVV stock opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.06. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.00.

In other CanAlaska Uranium news, Senior Officer Peter George Dasler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$42,500.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Gay purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$56,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $51,675.

