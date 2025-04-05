Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$35.10 and last traded at C$35.15, with a volume of 18473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.50.

Canadian General Investments Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$686.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.67.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.