Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 82860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Cadre Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,414,200.96. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Cadre by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,981,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,937,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $12,420,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $8,179,000. Finally, Catawba River Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 455,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 154,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

