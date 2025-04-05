Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $382,000 Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Ambarella by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.78. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,923,071.22. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $87,151.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 981,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,996,187.84. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,328 shares of company stock valued at $889,617. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

