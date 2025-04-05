Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,836,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $105.41 and a one year high of $195.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

