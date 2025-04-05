Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $456,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $115.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

