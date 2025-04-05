Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $445,000 in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Keros Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 59.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KROS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.