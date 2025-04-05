Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,180 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.5 %

BJ stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.81 and a one year high of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,148,708. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.