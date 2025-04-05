BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.00% of BrightView worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BrightView by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

