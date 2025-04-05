Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Everi comprises approximately 4.7% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Everi worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 830,470 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,240,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 141,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everi by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 82,964 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.49 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

