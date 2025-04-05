Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Purchased by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bowman Consulting Group comprises 1.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 373,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWMN. B. Riley raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,455.42. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $21.63 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $373.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

