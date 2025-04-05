Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 2269756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $418.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.78 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,780,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after buying an additional 88,412 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,593,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 267,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,668,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 3,321,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
