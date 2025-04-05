BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.