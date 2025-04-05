Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.84 and a one year high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

