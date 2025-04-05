boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.92 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 26.10 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,359,340 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BOO
boohoo group Trading Down 1.2 %
Insider Transactions at boohoo group
In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 320,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £99,492.33 ($128,344.08). Insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.
About boohoo group
Founded in the heart of Manchester’s historic textile district in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane as boohoo, the group today is home to a portfolio of innovative fashion brands targeting style and quality conscious consumers with up-to-date and inspirational fashion. What started as one brand, growing extensively in the UK and Internationally, is today a platform of multiple brands servicing customers globally, generating sales in excess of £1bn.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.