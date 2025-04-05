BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.03 and last traded at C$19.03. 131,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 169,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.78.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.61.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

