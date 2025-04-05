BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.89 and last traded at C$22.89. 23,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 40,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.75.
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Down 3.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.39.
