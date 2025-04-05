Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives $16.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research firms have commented on OBDC. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

OBDC opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

