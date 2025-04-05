BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BST opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $39.59.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 10,264 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $398,037.92. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,912.92. The trade was a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.