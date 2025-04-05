BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
