BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Apr 5th, 2025

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

