BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

EGF opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.