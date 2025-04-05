BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
EGF opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
