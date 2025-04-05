BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 344,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 256,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of -0.02.

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.

