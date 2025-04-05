BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 24,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 44,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

BeWhere Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.88.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

