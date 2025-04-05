Best Restaurant Stocks To Follow Today – April 3rd

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Coca-Cola are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares in companies that operate restaurants, which can be publicly traded on stock exchanges. Investors purchase these stocks to gain exposure to the restaurant industry, with performance influenced by factors such as consumer trends, economic conditions, and the operational success of the establishments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.84. 22,436,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,448,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $308.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $536.01. 3,575,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.77. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,555,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,950,509. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

