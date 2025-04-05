Best Penny Stocks To Research – April 5th

JetBlue Airways, Transocean, and Applied Digital are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, often trading for less than $5 per share, typically issued by small companies that may be traded on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Due to their low liquidity and higher volatility, they are generally considered more speculative and risky investments compared to stocks of larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

JBLU traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,212,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,774,214. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Transocean (RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

RIG stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 77,322,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,794,702. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 33,257,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,372,408. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 5.18.

