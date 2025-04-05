Best Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 2nd

Union Pacific, CSX, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory or bulk supply of fertilizers—whether chemical, organic, or mineral—held by manufacturers, distributors, or farmers to support agricultural activities. These stocks are managed to ensure there is a steady supply of nutrients for crops, helping to optimize growth and maintain production even when facing supply chain interruptions or seasonal fluctuations in demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.31. 590,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,209. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.17 and a 200 day moving average of $239.24.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. 4,108,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,334,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. CSX has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.10.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 5,089,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,687,774. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

