Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.28 and last traded at C$7.58. 297,421 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 290,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

