Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) were up 2.2% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

