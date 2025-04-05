Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.28. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 3,164 shares changing hands.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 131.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barfresh Food Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRFH Free Report ) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Barfresh Food Group worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.