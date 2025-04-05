B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 5,861 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Gold Fields Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.