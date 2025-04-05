Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AYA. Stifel Canada raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$20.75 to C$19.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.59.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AYA
Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance
Insider Activity at Aya Gold & Silver
In related news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.