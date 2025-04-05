Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as low as C$0.98. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 105,772 shares traded.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates Bullfrog Project, located in Beatty town of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.