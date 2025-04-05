Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

