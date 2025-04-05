Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 172.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.07. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

