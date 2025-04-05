Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Stock Price Down 16.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Free Report) fell 16.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.40. 3,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32.

About Atlantic Sapphire ASA

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. It operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). The company is involved in the production and sale of salmon. It operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Sapphire ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Sapphire ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.