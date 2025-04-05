Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 174,538 shares changing hands.

Athena Gold Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

