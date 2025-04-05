Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) is Samjo Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Samjo Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 874,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up about 3.9% of Samjo Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Samjo Management LLC owned 1.07% of Aspen Aerogels worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,126,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 153.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 399,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 333.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

About Aspen Aerogels

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.