Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 6.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 238,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,259,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$99.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

